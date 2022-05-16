Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Shares of TWNK stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.48. 95,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,721. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $15.10 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $332.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.99 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hostess Brands will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.13.

In other news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $961,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after buying an additional 139,870 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after buying an additional 48,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

