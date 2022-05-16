H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 135,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,412,196 shares.The stock last traded at $32.79 and had previously closed at $32.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

Get H&R Block alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,659,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,437 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,227,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,503,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1,143.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,222 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&R Block (NYSE:HRB)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.