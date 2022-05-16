Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of HUMA opened at $5.37 on Monday. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75.
HUMA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Humacyte from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.
About Humacyte (Get Rating)
Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).
