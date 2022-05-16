Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 16th, 2022

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of HUMA opened at $5.37 on Monday. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $17.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75.

HUMA has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Humacyte from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

About Humacyte (Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.