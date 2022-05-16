Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Releases Earnings Results

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humacyte by 191.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUMA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Humacyte from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humacyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.45.

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

