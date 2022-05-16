Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,896,000 after purchasing an additional 83,781 shares in the last quarter. Mount Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,125,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Humana by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 61,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,298,000 after buying an additional 22,846 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $3,538,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM opened at $438.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $441.43 and a 200-day moving average of $433.69. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $472.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $486.28.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.68, for a total value of $1,443,472.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,517.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,644 shares of company stock worth $4,702,360 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

