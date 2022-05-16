HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Update

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,434,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 16,570,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,877,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
HMBL traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.09. 6,750,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,364,667. HUMBL has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.
