HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Update

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,434,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 16,570,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,877,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

HMBL traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.09. 6,750,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,364,667. HUMBL has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce platform, connects consumers, freelancers and merchants in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers HUMBLPAY that connects consumers, freelancers, and merchants in the digital economy to share and pay; and HUMBLMARKETPLACE that enables merchants to list and sell goods by authenticating through HUMBL Token Engine and HUMBL Origin Assurance technologies to improve merchants ability to trade, track, and pay for assets, as well as HUMBL Pay web checkout integrations.

