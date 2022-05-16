Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 36.5% from the April 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
HBANM stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $23.01. 40,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,510. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $27.04.
About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBANM)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- CarMax Stock is Poised to Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.