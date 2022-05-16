Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 7.6%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) dropped 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.26 and last traded at C$3.26. Approximately 1,186,511 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,628,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.53.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$550.36 million and a PE ratio of -6.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.28.

Hut 8 Mining ( TSE:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$57.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$54.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

About Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

