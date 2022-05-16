i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$312.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $299.53 million.

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $32.97.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,994,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 150.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 324,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 194,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after acquiring an additional 189,889 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,520,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,663,000 after acquiring an additional 96,569 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 28.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 57,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.