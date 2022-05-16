IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Up 50.2% in April

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,010,000 shares, a growth of 50.2% from the April 15th total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 65,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,511 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 166,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.2% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 505,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IAG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.17. 769,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,032,506. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11, a PEG ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

