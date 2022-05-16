Idena Trading Down 14.2% This Week (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Idena has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $110,147.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can currently be bought for $0.0341 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Idena

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 84,632,290 coins and its circulating supply is 61,755,516 coins. The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Idena

