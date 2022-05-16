II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on II-VI from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of II-VI from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.08.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $63.88 on Friday. II-VI has a 52-week low of $54.35 and a 52-week high of $75.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average of $66.30.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. II-VI’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $446,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,479 shares of company stock worth $969,857 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,448,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 298.5% during the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after buying an additional 230,085 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,550,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 3,861.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 172,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,799,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

