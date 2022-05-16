Ilika’s (IKA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.02) target price on shares of Ilika in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of LON IKA opened at GBX 64 ($0.79) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 112.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.41. The firm has a market cap of £100.40 million and a P/E ratio of -17.78. Ilika has a 52 week low of GBX 63 ($0.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 225 ($2.77). The company has a quick ratio of 15.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In other Ilika news, insider Stephen John Boydell sold 259,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.36), for a total value of £285,124.40 ($351,528.05). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,222 shares of company stock worth $40,734,366.

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

