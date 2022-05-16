IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 261,200 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the April 15th total of 370,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 692,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAC by 14.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMAC during the second quarter worth $149,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of IMAC by 130.7% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its holdings in IMAC by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 84,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in IMAC in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

IMAC stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,551. IMAC has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12.

IMAC ( NASDAQ:IMAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 73.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that IMAC will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

