ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Update

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the April 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICCC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ImmuCell by 21.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in ImmuCell during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmuCell by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ImmuCell by 15.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ImmuCell by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.35. 3,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,104. ImmuCell has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $10.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 million, a P/E ratio of 59.64 and a beta of 0.66.

ImmuCell ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ImmuCell had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

