Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.72) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Immunic posted earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immunic will report full year earnings of ($3.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.65). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Immunic.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IMUX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Immunic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of IMUX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.97. 4,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,871. Immunic has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $182.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.20.

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,032 shares in the company, valued at $110,820.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock worth $101,240. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 14,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Immunic by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,251,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,073,000 after buying an additional 124,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Immunic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.