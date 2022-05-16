Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP cut its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,303 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,000 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 494.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMO traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 11,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,402. The company has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2648 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 164.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

