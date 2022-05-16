Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $356,131.00

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access (IDIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has a total market capitalization of $35.47 million and approximately $356,131.00 worth of Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001848 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access has traded up 32.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access Profile

Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,000,000 coins. Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access’ official Twitter account is @impossiblefi

Buying and Selling Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impossible Decentralized Incubator Access directly using US dollars.

