Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.08). Infinera reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INFN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.31.

In related news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $44,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Heard purchased 20,000 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 602,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 376,489 shares of company stock worth $3,402,685. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the third quarter worth about $87,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,747,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,733,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Infinera by 4,845.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 544,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Infinera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.83. 106,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,311,566. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.40. Infinera has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

