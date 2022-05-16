Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) Short Interest Up 53.5% in April

Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,300 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the April 15th total of 110,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 473,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

IFBD stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.56. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,408. Infobird has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Infobird in the third quarter worth about $441,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infobird in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infobird in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Infobird by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 35,174 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infobird in the third quarter worth about $114,000. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infobird Co, Ltd operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled customer engagement solutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard and customized customer relationship management cloud-based services, such as SaaS, and business process outsourcing services to its clients.

