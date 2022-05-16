Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.98. 2,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 309,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.94.

INBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inhibrx from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Inhibrx in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $590.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.48.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 1,289.14% and a negative return on equity of 246.26%. The business had revenue of $2.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Inhibrx by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Inhibrx by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Inhibrx by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Inhibrx by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.