Ink Hits Market Capitalization of $262,264.42 (INK)

Ink (INK) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 16th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $262,264.42 and $1,193.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ink has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

