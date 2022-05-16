InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of INM stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.28.

INM has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:INM Get Rating ) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,459 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of InMed Pharmaceuticals worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

