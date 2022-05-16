Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Set at C$24.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$24.00 price target on Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on INE. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.48.

INE opened at C$17.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.53. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$15.89 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.55. The stock has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( TSE:INE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$202.39 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.93%.

In related news, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.46 per share, with a total value of C$25,019.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at C$85,098.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

