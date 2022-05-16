Insider Buying: Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA) Insider Acquires 294,152 Shares of Stock

Audeara Limited (ASX:AUA – Get Rating) insider David Trimboli acquired 294,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$23,532.16 ($16,341.78).

The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

About Audeara

Audeara Limited, a hearing health technology company, develops and sells personalized listening products. It provides A-01 Bluetooth headphones and BT-01 wireless transceivers. The company sells its products through e-commerce channels, as well as distributers and resellers in Australia and the United States.

