Insider Buying: Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) Insider Acquires £14,999.64 in Stock

Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC – Get Rating) insider John Arnold bought 6,276 shares of Circle Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 239 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £14,999.64 ($18,492.96).
Shares of Circle Property stock opened at GBX 239 ($2.95) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 220.48. The company has a market cap of £68.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.67. Circle Property Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 256 ($3.16).
Circle Property Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Circle Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.