Insider Buying: Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) Insider Acquires £14,999.64 in Stock

Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC – Get Rating) insider John Arnold bought 6,276 shares of Circle Property stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 239 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £14,999.64 ($18,492.96).

Shares of Circle Property stock opened at GBX 239 ($2.95) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 220.48. The company has a market cap of £68.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.67. Circle Property Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 190 ($2.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 256 ($3.16).

Circle Property Company Profile (Get Rating)

Circle is amongst the best performing quoted UK real estate companies by NAV total return (NAV growth and dividend) having delivered consistent returns with 87% NAV growth since IPO in 2016 in absolute terms. Circle focusses on acquiring assets in regional cities, many of which have significant office supply constraints, and on office assets with active management potential (refurbishment opportunities, under-rented or vacant properties or short leases), rather than just maximising initial rental yields.

