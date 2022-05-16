Insider Buying: LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL) Insider Acquires £34,334.82 in Stock

LSL Property Services plc (LON:LSL – Get Rating) insider Helen Buck bought 8,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 402 ($4.96) per share, for a total transaction of £34,334.82 ($42,331.18).

Shares of LSL Property Services stock opened at GBX 395 ($4.87) on Monday. LSL Property Services plc has a twelve month low of GBX 335 ($4.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 512 ($6.31). The firm has a market cap of £415.28 million and a P/E ratio of 6.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 374.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 398.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.07%. LSL Property Services’s dividend payout ratio is 0.07%.

LSL Property Services plc provides services to mortgage intermediaries, specialist mortgage and insurance advice to estate agency and new build customers, and valuation services to mortgage lenders in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Surveying and Valuation Services, and Estate Agency.

