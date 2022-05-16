Insider Buying: Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG) Director Buys 80,000 Shares of Stock

Rugby Mining Limited (CVE:RUG – Get Rating) Director Bryce Roxburgh purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$10,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,991,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,186,000.88.

Bryce Roxburgh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 10th, Bryce Roxburgh bought 50,000 shares of Rugby Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$6,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Bryce Roxburgh bought 50,000 shares of Rugby Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$7,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Bryce Roxburgh bought 111,000 shares of Rugby Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$17,205.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Bryce Roxburgh bought 20,000 shares of Rugby Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$3,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Bryce Roxburgh acquired 43,000 shares of Rugby Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,665.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Bryce Roxburgh acquired 500,000 shares of Rugby Mining stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00.

Shares of RUG traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$0.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 7.35. Rugby Mining Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.24.

Rugby Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Motherlode gold-copper project that covers an area of 878 hectares located to the south of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province, the Philippines; 100% interest in the Otway project, which consists of two contiguous exploration licenses covering an area of 134 square kilometers located in Australia; and 100% interest the Colombia gold project covering an area of approximately 700 square kilometers located in the prolific mid-Cauca gold-copper porphyry belt.

