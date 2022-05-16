Insider Buying: Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Insider Acquires 125,500 Shares of Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL – Get Rating) insider Tethys Petroleum acquired 125,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$105,420.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 416,860 shares in the company, valued at C$350,162.40.

Tethys Petroleum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Tethys Petroleum acquired 48,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$40,800.00.

On Friday, April 29th, Tethys Petroleum purchased 3,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,460.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Tethys Petroleum purchased 10,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$8,800.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Tethys Petroleum purchased 2,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,215.00.

Tethys Petroleum stock remained flat at $C$0.02 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,584. Tethys Petroleum Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

