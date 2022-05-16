Insider Selling: Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP) Insider Sells 325,000 Shares of Stock

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating) insider Gerard Kisbey-Green sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £26,000 ($32,055.23).

Gerard Kisbey-Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goldplat alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Gerard Kisbey-Green sold 250,000 shares of Goldplat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £20,000 ($24,657.87).

GDP stock opened at GBX 7.69 ($0.09) on Monday. Goldplat PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.90 ($0.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34. The stock has a market cap of £12.90 million and a P/E ratio of 4.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.25.

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold deposits in South Africa and Ghana. Goldplat PLC was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldplat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.