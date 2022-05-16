Insider Selling: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Insider Sells 948 Shares of Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total value of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MTD traded down $18.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,237.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,029. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,330.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,450.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,168.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 540.97%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,872,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 94,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,623,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 486.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,449.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

