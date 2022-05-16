International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 284 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.55.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.17. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.63 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

