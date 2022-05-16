International Assets Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 10.2% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 63,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 10.7% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $3,118,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,086,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

BLK stock opened at $595.65 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.05 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $90.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $696.28 and a 200 day moving average of $805.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

