International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 106,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,126 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $548,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDVY opened at $26.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $31.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

