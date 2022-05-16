International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $485,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,006 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 5,012.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

In other Devon Energy news, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,880 shares of company stock valued at $11,779,273. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

DVN stock opened at $69.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $69.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 25.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.05%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

