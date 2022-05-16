International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,719 Shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.38% of OFS Capital worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OFS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in OFS Capital by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 56,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in OFS Capital by 11.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after acquiring an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital during the third quarter worth $343,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in OFS Capital by 110.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the period. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS opened at $11.88 on Monday. OFS Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $159.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.75.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). OFS Capital had a net margin of 126.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

