International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,229,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,490,722,000 after acquiring an additional 615,687 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Masco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after buying an additional 315,343 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Masco by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,994,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,461,000 after buying an additional 915,605 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter worth $196,210,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Masco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,246,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,732,000 after buying an additional 58,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE:MAS opened at $54.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.42.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Masco’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

Masco Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.