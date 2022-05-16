International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 601 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $211.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.38. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $199.13 and a twelve month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

