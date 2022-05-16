International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 4,495 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 472,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 41,302 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

BSTZ opened at $21.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average is $32.16. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $43.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (Get Rating)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.