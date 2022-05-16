International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Position Trimmed by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 537.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.47. The stock had a trading volume of 69,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,525,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.36. The company has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

