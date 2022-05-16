InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the April 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $464,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $2,086,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Get InterPrivate II Acquisition alerts:

Shares of IPVA stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75. InterPrivate II Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.