Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in April

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the April 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIMF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. 2,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,368. Interra Copper has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

Interra Copper Company Profile

Interra Copper Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada and the United States. It owns interest in the Bullard Pass gold property that consists of 171 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,420 acres located in Yavapai County, Arizona.

