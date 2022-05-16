Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in April

Interra Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the April 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS IMIMF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.44. 2,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,368. Interra Copper has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.
Interra Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)
