Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IIP.UN. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.06. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$12.29 and a 52 week high of C$18.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.51%.

In other Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.40, for a total value of C$246,006.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$998,341.55. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $410,537 over the last ninety days.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.