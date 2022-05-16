Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.18 and last traded at $68.92. Approximately 2,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 503,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.42.

IPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48. The firm has a market cap of $940.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.05.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.72. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 91.93% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 69,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $4,290,014.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,417,104. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 878.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after acquiring an additional 135,885 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $30,649,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

