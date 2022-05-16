Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Holdings Lowered by Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,423,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 353,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,174,000 after buying an additional 456,435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 45,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 520,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,153,000 after buying an additional 52,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.53. 1,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,691. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.51. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.37 and a 12 month high of $21.71.

