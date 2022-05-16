Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, an increase of 59.3% from the April 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals stock opened at $10.66 on Monday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a one year low of $10.55 and a one year high of $14.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0494 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 25.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the first quarter worth about $562,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at about $383,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 1st quarter valued at about $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.63% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

