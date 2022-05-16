Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 43.0% in April

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the April 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,356,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,301,000 after purchasing an additional 44,126 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 1,269,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,637,000 after acquiring an additional 80,616 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 830,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 175,318 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 64,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 820,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 61,810 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF alerts:

NASDAQ VRIG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.84. 1,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,000. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $25.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.