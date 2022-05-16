Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading Down 5.8%

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.07. 318,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 6,650,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market cap of $901.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.89.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 38.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 32,041 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invitae in the fourth quarter valued at about $311,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

