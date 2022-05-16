iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of iRobot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRobot from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $47.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.84. iRobot has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $106.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.68. iRobot had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iRobot by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iRobot by 79.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iRobot by 13.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iRobot in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

