iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.3% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Nwam LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 86,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BG Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 373,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,161,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.15 and a 200 day moving average of $110.06. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

